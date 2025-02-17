Rogco LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rogco LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

