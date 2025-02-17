Rogco LP Has $835,000 Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Rogco LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

