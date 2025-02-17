Rogco LP Buys 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rogco LP increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 63.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

