Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $546.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

