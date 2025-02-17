Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,603,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 754,133 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $659,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,686 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,500. This trade represents a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,932 shares of company stock worth $4,926,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.