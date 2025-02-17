Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,681 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equifax were worth $56,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $249.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.15. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

