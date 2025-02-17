Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,607 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $54,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $320.40 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.21 and its 200-day moving average is $303.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.00%.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

