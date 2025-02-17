Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,639 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $53,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

