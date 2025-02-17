Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $57,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $337.73 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

