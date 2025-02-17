Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,403 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $65,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,545 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.0 %

COIN stock opened at $274.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $8,211,622.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,894.38. This trade represents a 71.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,529 shares of company stock worth $95,595,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.17.

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.