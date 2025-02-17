Rhumbline Advisers Has $72.03 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $72,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

