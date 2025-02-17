Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 280,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $217.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.85 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.