Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Illumina were worth $59,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Illumina by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $100.24 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

