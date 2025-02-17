ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 267,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFWD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 10.9 %

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,282,431.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,084.80. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Swinford bought 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780.24. This trade represents a 164.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,279 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 708,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,354. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.05.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Stories

