Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $1,978,232.20 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,978,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,300. This represents a 47.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $1,390,674.66.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,402,603.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

