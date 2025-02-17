Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $1,978,232.20 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,978,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,300. This represents a 47.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $1,390,674.66.
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,402,603.50.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
