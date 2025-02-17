Reviewing Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Cellectis has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.61%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Cellectis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.15) -6.67 Cellectis $9.19 million 9.37 -$101.06 million ($1.30) -1.19

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,371.05% Cellectis -234.39% -74.55% -22.65%

Summary

Cellectis beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

