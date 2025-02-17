Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 1,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 420,525 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,246,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 264,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 231,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

