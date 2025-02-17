Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

