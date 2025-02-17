Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $515,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,803,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $357.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.45 and its 200-day moving average is $331.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

