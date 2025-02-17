Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.