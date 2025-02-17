Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 424 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 147.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

