Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $58.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

