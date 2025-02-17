Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires Shares of 6,172 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $661.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

