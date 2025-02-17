Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 2,082 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.