Rational Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $120.67.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.