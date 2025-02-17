Rational Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after buying an additional 385,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after buying an additional 387,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $111,094,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Shares of LYV opened at $153.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $153.94.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

