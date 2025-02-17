Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $155,427,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 51,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,505.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.