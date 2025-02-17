Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $282.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

