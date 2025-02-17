Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – February 16th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or use of quantum computing technology. These stocks can provide investors with exposure to the potentially revolutionary capabilities and applications of quantum computing in areas such as cryptography, drug discovery, financial modeling, and artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 48,048,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,042,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,150,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,816,476. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.68. 1,694,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $115.97 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,462,944. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

