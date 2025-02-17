Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $636,243.36 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $636,243.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,757.20. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40.

On Thursday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,068,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $6,983,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

