QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.90 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

