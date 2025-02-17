Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $67.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

