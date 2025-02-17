Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Cathay General Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATY opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

