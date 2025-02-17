Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases 108 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

