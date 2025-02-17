Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,200,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTLS opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
