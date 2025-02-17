Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,063,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,864 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 9.9% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $26,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

