Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Buys 2,355 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

