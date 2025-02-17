Puff Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average of $583.29.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
