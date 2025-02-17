Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

Hims & Hers Health, SoundHound AI, Nebius Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a market capitalization typically between $2 billion and $10 billion, falling between large cap and small cap stocks in size. These companies are often characterized by a balance of stability and growth potential, making them an attractive investment option for investors seeking a mix of growth and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 38,691,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 176,466,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 34,999,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,670,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088,945. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,298,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recommended Stories