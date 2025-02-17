Promising Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable, and reputable companies with a long history of consistent performance and strong market capitalization. They are considered safe investments due to their reliable track record of earnings and dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking stability and potential long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,194. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

See Also