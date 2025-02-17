Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.23. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

