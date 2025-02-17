Principal Securities Inc. Sells 16,374 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SNSR opened at $36.64 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

