Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $91.95 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

