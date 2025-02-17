Principal Securities Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diageo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after buying an additional 147,920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after buying an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after buying an additional 229,946 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

