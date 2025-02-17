Principal Securities Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average is $283.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

