Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 674,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

