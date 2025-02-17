Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 3,239 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average of $396.14. The firm has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

