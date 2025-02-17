Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $445,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

PH stock opened at $700.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $664.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.83. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.