Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $500,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Yum China by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,017,000 after buying an additional 441,252 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.