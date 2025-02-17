Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $417,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after buying an additional 397,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $270.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

